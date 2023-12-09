GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As a bar that doubles as a bike shop, the Piney Mountain Bike Lounge has been known for its pump track.

“We had a pump track, we were known for our pump track,” said Allen Hellenga, assistant manager at Piney Mountain Bike Lounge. “It was really a family friendly place to come, kids were able to ride around, parents were able to ride around, but we were able to save a good bit of money by taking it away.”

It’s an effort to avoid falling victim to the spike in liquor liability insurance rates. A state law that passed in 2017 mandated any location serving alcohol after 5 p.m. to maintain a minimum of $1 million in liquor liability insurance coverage. Since then, rates have continued to climb.

However, organizations like MADD SC, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said attention should be shifted towards the other victims in the situation.

“An increase of drunk driving in our state went up 45 percent just from 2019-2021,” said Steven Burritt, executive director at MADD SC. “In a two year period, a 45 percent increase. We know a lot of these families and their loved ones and it is heartbreaking. They need to be put front and center. Nothing in this world or in this system, so to speak, is on their side. We don’t need to take away what little things we can do for them as it is.”

The bike lounge said the bar was a fun addition to bring more people in to socialize. Restaurants and drunk driving organizations are hoping there can be a happy medium, so small businesses are not struggling to stay open, and drivers can be safe on the roads.

“There’s been a steady decrease in carriers, insurance carriers, and because of that these large claims….unfortunately prices have gone up,” said Hellenga. “We hope there’s some changes that can be made with the law that is more friendly towards businesses like us.”

“The same kind of cry that’s going up about the increase in alcohol liability insurance rates is going on all over the place so pointing to a specific South Carolina law that passed and saying this is what’s driving up cost when it may be happening all across the country is perhaps pointing things in the wrong direction, so we need to be real careful that we’re fixing an actual problem that exists because of something that exists in our statute as opposed to just economic conditions that are happening across the country,” said Burritt.