GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville’s Design Review Board discussed proposals for three new developments at a meeting Thursday night.

The first proposal discussed was a mixed-use development on Rhett Street. The building would include 248 residential units, retail spaces, a boutique hotel with 154 rooms, café and rooftop restaurant. The board decided to defer their decision on the development until the next meeting.

A multifamily development on Westfield Street at Broad Street was also proposed. The property borders the Unity Park and Southernside neighborhoods. It would include 153 apartments, a courtyard, pool and parking structure. The board also decided to defer their decision on that development until the next meeting.

A 19-story tower, mixed-use development was proposed to be built on College Street next to the former BB&T building. It would include 264 residential units, rooftop terrace, pool and parking for more than 400 cars.

Rendering of proposed 19-story residential tower in downtown Greenville (Provided/City of Greenville)

The tower would be located along the city’s cultural corridor, which is home to museums, a theater and library.

The board approved design plans for the development Thursday.

7NEWS spoke with Greenville residents about the state of housing in the city. Some said there needs to be more affordable housing options, while others said the new housing options are creating a community downtown.

“12 to 15 years ago, all we had was Falls Park and the Peace Center,” said Scott Lovely. “Now, we have all these amazing restaurants and amazing bars. To see it growing and continuing to grow is a really exciting thing for someone who’s local.

However, some worried these new developments could lead to traffic.

“The only downside would be traffic wise, the more growth I’ve seen in Greenville, the more traffic that I’ve noticed,” said Lovely.