Beers from Fireforge Crafted Beers in Greenville won top marks at the World Beer Championships.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville brewery recently earned top marks for three of its brews.

Fireforge Crafted Beer took home a gold, silver and bronze medal in the 2023 World Beer Championships for three beers crafted in the Upstate.

The Beer World Championships sees breweries from across the globe submit their best beers to a blind taste test, and be graded on a 100-point scale. All three beers entered by Fireforge Crafted Beer scored above a 90, with their American Light Lager ‘Game Time Decision’ earning a gold-medal worthy score of 94.

The brewery’s Day on the Lake pilsner earned a bronze medal in its category with a score of 92 and Fireforge’s ode to German-style beers, Novemberfest, took home a silver medal in its category with 93 points.

“We started Fireforge to create the greatest beer drinking experience in the world so having our brews awarded globally for their quality is an honor,” said Brian Cendrowski, who co-founded Fireforge Crafted Beer alongside Nicole Cendrowski.

Added Nicole: “This recognition reflects our commitment to elevating the guest experience by creating with passion and serving our taproom community with enthusiasm.”

Opened in 2018, Fireforge Crafted Beer offers more than 20 in-house brewed beers and other craft drinks, as well as a variety of locally inspired food options.