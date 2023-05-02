GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville bridge is closed due to flooding. It’s on Griffin Mill Road over Huff Creek. Signs and detours have been put in place.

Greenville bridge closed due to flooding

Larry Conley, who lives in the area, said recent storms completely flooded the bridge.

He said the last time the bridge was flooded was in 2020.

Recently, Conley said there was a car stuck in the guardrail because of the flooding.

“With this flood that just happened, the flood plane was already full, it was only a foot from the road when the rain came this last week,” said Conley. “So, there’s no place for flood waters to go and it didn’t take much until it got four feet deep.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge will be inspected for safety and will re-open after water levels have receded.

Detours in place by SCDOT:

Detour Route for Traffic Eastbound Griffin Mill Road: Motorists will be directed to take Reedy Fork Road (S-23-50) to Fork Shoals Road (S-23-146). Turn right onto Fork Shoals Road (S-23-146), which will bring you back to Griffin Mill Road (S-23-316).

Detour Route for Traffic Westbound Radisson Road: Motorists will be directed to take Fork Shoals Road (S-23-146) to Reedy Fork Road (S-23-50). Turn left onto Reedy Fork Road (S-23-50), which will bring you back to Griffin Mill Road (S-23-316).