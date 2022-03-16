GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Greenville leaders and business owners are looking forward to the economic boost visitors will bring this weekend as the town host the first and second round of March Madness.

It’s all hands on deck at the Charleston Sports Pub in downtown Greenville.

That’s where they’re bracing for a bustling next couple of days.

“We’re the official watch parties of Auburn, Duke and Michigan State, we already have locked in,” said Regional Manager with Charleston Sports Pub, Christopher Galloway.

To say regional manager there, Christopher Galloway is excited to welcome the crowds, is an understatement. He told us, it’s also a symbol of normalcy.

“Those last couple of years, has been a strain so it’s just nice to see us get back to normal,” Galloway told us.

For Galloway, the cherry on top of it all, his favorite team will be playing.

“My first game ever, we went to an NC State and Duke game. My dad is a big NC State fan so obviously I had to pull for the latter. It’s sentimental for me,” said Galloway.

Same goes for Tyler Hutchens. Well at least, his son is pretty pumped.

“My son, Andrew was born at Duke Hospital so he’s a huge Duke fan. We’re excited to kind of catch Coach K on his last go around through town,” said Greenville County Resident, Tyler Hutchens.

A couple blocks down, they’re also gearing up for a wave of excitement.

“We’ve got a lot of apparel coming in throughout the week, we’re trying to just get the store ready. We’re lucky to have some of the teams that are in Greenville actually available in the store,” Kate Payment with The Vault Retro Sports Apparel told 7NEWS.

Kate Payment at The Vault Retro Sports Apparel shop in downtown Greenville said the last time March Madness was in town, they didn’t have a problem staying busy.

“It was like the holidays times twenty, it was insane. It was wall-to-wall people in here, walking the streets, there was a lot of block parties going on,” Payment explained.

All of it, expected to draw in millions of dollars to the local economy.

“This is a chance for us to showcase what Greenville has to offer,” said Billy Dunlap with VisitGreenvilleSC.

Plus a chance to see your favorite team, either on the court or at your favorite pub.