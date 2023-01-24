GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A local campaign consultant pleaded guilty in court to forgery and breach of trust.

David Hoover, 49, with Hoover Strategies, appeared in a Greenville courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

The solicitor claimed Hoover was entrusted with campaign funds that he pocketed.

In addition to the restitution Hoover has already paid his victims, the judge ruled either 30 days in jail or a $200 fine for each charge.

One of the victims, A.T. Smith, said he hired Hoover to help with his campaign for Sheriff.

“I would have liked to have seen a harsher sentence, but this is our system of justice. At the end of the day, when someone comes forward, and admits their guilt, that is the win,” said Smith.

Smith said he noticed some irregularities with his account. When all his vendors received bad checks, he said he contacted law enforcement to start an investigation.