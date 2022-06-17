GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville’s Unity Park now has a new mural in honor of two community advocates.

A mural of E.B. Holloway and his wife Hattie is now on the side of Unity Park‘s Welcome Center.

It was unveiled and dedicated during the city’s Juneteenth celebration.

“Well, what’s going on here today, is the commemoration of a mural of Rev. E.B. Holloway, who was one of the basic founders of the park–of the new park in that, he is the one that fought the city so hard to get this particular playground given back to us,” said Greenville City Council member Lillian Brock Flemming.

Back in the 1930’s, officials said Mayberry Park was a place for Black children to play.

“The Southernside community – West Greenville – was the only park given to African Americans back in the early 30s, and then the city itself slowly took pieces back,” Flemming said.

Flemming said the city took two-thirds of Mayberry Park and created the Meadowbrook Stadium, which was segregated.

“And so he went to beg and ask for this park back in 1939,” Flemming said. “He got some help, and one of the help, was the great-grandmother of Mayor Knox White,” she said. “Then they built the white Meadowbrook Baseball Stadium, taking the majority of the Mayberry Park and then blacks couldn’t go to it, because it was segregated.”

“So we didn’t have anything,” Flemming said.

More than 80 years later, people of all races are able to play and dance after Holloway’s vision of having a safe place for families.

The City of Greenville’s website said back in March of 1939, Holloway wrote, “The Negroes of this city have been seeking for some time for an outlet for the surplus energy of their boys and girls, also for people in general. We want the park because we need it. We want the park because our social and recreational life is at stake. Please give us a park.”

“I felt like it was the monument of a combination of all the years that we have struggled to have our place in Greenville,” said resident Yvonne Reeder. “And to have their pictures on the wall is saying to everyone who comes to visit this welcome center, that yes, there were proud black people who were intelligent, who have a place in Greenville.”

During the event, poetry was read and park goers were able to view live art, all while celebrating freedom from slavery.

“And there’s no way that you could listen to that poetry and look into those eyes and not realize that this our ancestral ground. This is our Juneteenth. This is our freedom,” said Dr. Gail Wilson Awan, President and CEO of the Urban League of the Upstate.

Friday’s event was personal for many in Greenville.

“You think of all those who’ve gone on, they didn’t get a chance to see it, but I can see it,” Flemming said. “It is great history. In that, some of the things that were promised to us are now being realized.”

Now people are able to see a promise fulfilled, that will forever be painted in history.

“It makes me feel so proud that Greenville has come this far in its history, to the point where, people who had made a considerable contribution to this community, are recognized and in such a predominant spot, that’s over looking the dream that Mr. Holloway had,” said resident Sylvia Palmer.