GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -One person is dead following a Thursday night police chase which ended in a wreck in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed it has responded to a fatal wreck near Grove Road and Murrell Road.

Greenville Police Department said the wreck was the result of a chase which started on Easley Bridge Road. Police were reportedly chasing a stolen vehicle.

The highway patrol is responding to the wreck.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more information as it becomes available.