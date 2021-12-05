Greenville Christmas Parade brings visitors back to downtown Greenville stores

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville’s annual Poinsettia Christmas parade is always a big hit for families and friends to come out and enjoy.

Some people, even show up hours before to get a good spot.

“I got here around 2:00 p.m. today,” one spectator said.

However, last year, it was a different story after the city had to cancel it due to COVID-19.

“Loosing all of it, Artisphere, Fall for Greenville, the parade, it was devastating,” co-owner of Luna Rosa, Lauren Ortiz said.

Ortiz says it hurt their business, “We understand, obviously, because of what’s going on but dollars and cents wise it hurts.”

The City of Greenville spokesperson, Beth Brotherton, says the holiday season wasn’t the same without it.

“We found some things last year to try to fill the void,” Brotherton said.

This year, they’re back in action and Ortiz says they’re thrilled.

“This weekend has already been fabulous. Lighting the Christmas tree last night and what the city does to promote people coming out last night was wonderful people already starting to put the chairs out for the parade tonight,” Ortiz said.

Brotherton also says events like this can make Greenville feel like home again for many.

“These events, that really cluster people onto Main Street, that bring them here, that bring them early. You notice the amount of people that wanted to get parking early, so what do they do for a couple of hours before the parade starts? They have dinner downtown, they walk around,” Brother said.

“The city also has a campaign this month called “Shop Downtown Greenville” that’s encouraging folks to come out and support businesses downtown.

They’re giving away gift cards and special deals at stores on Main Street.