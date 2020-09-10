Greenville Citizen’s Advisory Panel on Public Safety seeks public opinion on police policy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Citizen’s Advisory Panel on Public Safety is asking for the public’s opinion on police policy and perceptions.

The panel put together a survey to determine how residents view the Greenville Police Department. The panel will use the survey results to help guide their recommendations to Greenville City Council on topics such as force, body cameras, K-9 officers and the Public Safety Citizen Review Board.

The survey has been divided into seven sections: safety, trust, perceptions, use of force, oversight, hiring and demographics.

Greenville residents will be able to take the survey through Sept. 24.

Click here to take the survey.

