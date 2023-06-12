GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville City Council approved on Monday a series of sweeping changes to the city’s development codes.

The newly adopted codes are the first change in city development ordinances in two decades.

The changes define where certain types of properties can and can’t be developed. One of the most notable changes involved restrict where short term rentals, like those booked through Airbnb or similar websites are allowed. The change is one some property managers have said would negatively impact their businesses.

The city said it believes the changes will protect neighborhoods and green spaces aroudn the city.

The newly adopted codes go into effect in July, with a six month review period to come at the start of next year.