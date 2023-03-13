The Greenville City Council gave initial approval on Monday for a plan to annex St. Francis Downtown hospital.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville City Council gave an initial approval on Monday to an annexation plan which would bring Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital into the city limits.

The annexation would add almost 21 acres of property and a six-acre right of way to the city limits.

Prior to the annexation, the hospital sat just outside the city limits. By incorporating it into the city, the hospital would gain access to all of the city’s municipal services, most notably Greenville Police Department patrols and Greenville City Fire Department responses to emergency.

The City of Greenville continues to build its relationship with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. Greenville City Council gave initial approval to an ordinance that would annex the St. Francis Downtown Hospital into the City.

“The City looks forward to working with Bon Secours on potential campus improvements, as well as offering greater focus for neighborhood improvements — including sidewalks, repaving, traffic management and crime prevention,” said Mayor Knox White.

The St. Francis Downtown Hospital will also benefit from increased representation in local government and qualify to participate in the City’s power line burial program.

Monday’s approval is just the first needed to fully annex the hospital into the city.

The city council will vote again on Monday March 27 on a final approval.