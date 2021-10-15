Greenville City Council looks to improve safety on Augusta Street

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville is looking at ways to control traffic on some of its busiest streets.

Now, city council is petitioning the South Carolina Department of Transportation to make it happen.

Earlier this week, city council voted to take over more than three miles of Augusta Street.

Lana Taylor is visiting Greenville with her dog Harley.

“Just walking across this crosswalk somebody basically cut me off,” Taylor said.

She’s already encountered issues while walking down Augusta Street.

“Cars don’t pay attention they’re just in such a hurry,” said Taylor. “So I think speed bumps or any other safety measures are a great way to go about that.”

That’s exactly what city council is hoping to do.

“We are going to consider everything,” said Councilwoman Lillian Brock Flemming.

She said Augusta street is just one of the areas council is looking at.

“So, we’ve got a problem with a lot of traffic moving and we have a lot coming in and a lot of people driving faster than they need to drive.”

Flemming said addressing the problems on Augusta Street is part of a 2011 master plan. But, before they can make changes, the city needs to acquire responsibility for the road from the DOT.

“We have been going through the process of trying to get those roads put back into our system,” Flemming said.

Then, council will consider things like speed bumps, traffic circles, and other traffic calming tools.

“Our number one priority, the key, is a lot of people when they’re in somebody else’s neighborhood they’ll drive fast,” Flemming said.

People like Taylor say, anything would help.

“I’ve also seen a lot of like that truck speeding through so I think it would slow people down and make people more aware,” said Taylor.

Councilwoman Flemming said the city estimates it would cost them about $140,000 annually to take over that section of road.