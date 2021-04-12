Greenville City Council restricts construction noise on weekends

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Council voted Monday evening to limit construction noise on the weekends.

Greenville residents have been complaining about construction noise to city council members for months if not years.

“Hammering, nail guns, loud and continuous types of noise. And with the continuation of these voiced concerns, the city of Greenville has sought to explore how if at all we might calibrate or massage or improve our noise ordinance,” said Greenville City Councilmember Will Brasington.

Construction noise has been permitted in the city seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

The ordinance limits construction hours on the weekend– from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

“One of council’s priorities for 2021 is neighborhoods, and a big piece of that is livability, is the idea of making a neighborhood a place where people can sleep in on the weekends,” said Beth Brotherton, director of communications and neighborhood relations for the City of Greenville.

Michael Dey, vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greenville, said while he understands people’s concerns about noise, his organization recommends shortening building hours on Sundays only.

“What’s going to happen and what we’ve told city council is that it’s going to worsen the availability of labor,” Dey said. “It’s going to keep the projects going in the neighborhoods longer than they are now.”

He said he’s also worried about the move impacting building costs.

The new noise guidelines go into effect immediately.