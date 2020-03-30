1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Greenville City Council to vote on ‘stay at home’ ordinance Tues.

by: WSPA Staff

FILE- Main Street in downtown Greenville, SC, March 23, 2020 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss putting a “stay at home” order into effect.

If passed, the ordinance would go into effect at midnight on Thursday and would stay in effect for two weeks.

According to the City of Greenville, residents and non-residents would be required to stay at home unless providing or requiring an essential service or engaging in responsible outdoor recreation.

READ: Full Greenville “stay at home” ordinance (from City of Greenville)

The special meeting will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday.

Citizens who want to address Council are asked to email comments to cpitman@greenvillesc.gov or leave a voicemail message at 864-298-9430 by 3:00pm Tuesday.

You can watch the meeting on the City of Greenville’s website or Facebook page.

