Greenville City Council votes to creates Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville City Council members unanimously passed a resolution Monday to create a Citizens Advisory Panel on Public Safety.

The advisory panel will be made up of nine members who will work to identify public safety issues and improve communication between the Greenville Police Department and the community, according to a new release from the City of Greenville.

The panel will include the current chair and vice-chair of the City’s Public Safety Citizen Review Board, and the mayor and city council members will each appoint one member for the panel over the next 30 days. The mayor will decide who will serve as the advisory panel chairperson.

City council has asked the panel to:

Reviewing current GPD policies, including the use of force policy, body-worn camera policies, K9 policies and training policies, including de-escalation tactics

Reviewing GPD minority hiring practices and developing recommendations for improvement

Reviewing the composition, duties and responsibilities of the Public Safety Citizen Review Board, which was created in 2005

The goal for the panel will be to complete its work within 60 days of its first meeting and present recommendations to council.