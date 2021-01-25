Greenville City Council votes to move forward with improving Fluor Field fan experience

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Field Street, the area that sits behind Fluor Field could soon be getting a facelift. Greenville City Council voted unanimously Monday night on a first reading that would add improvements to the street possibly even as soon as this year.

For nearly 15 years now, the Greenville Drive has worked to make fun times for the whole family, with emphasis that it’s not just about the game. General Manager with the Greenville Drive, Eric Jarinko, said now they want to take that experience to fans outside of the stadium.

“While baseball is our core business, it’s all about the fan experience, the family affordability to come to the ball park,” Jarinko said. “The next step that makes sense is to create that engagement before you even walk into the ballpark.”

The ideas for the new improvements are inspired by Jersey Avenue, the part of the road adjacent to Fenway Park in Boston.

Improvements will cost nearly $2.5 million dollars and are aimed at attracting more people to the West End area.



“You know we could have food trucks out there,” Jarinko said. “We could have some of the city’s events that have been historically on main street come to this side of town.”

This is expected to create even more economic growth for the area.

“The ball park has obviously played a role in that,” Jarinko said. “And as we continue to enhance things like that, that makes this town even more desirable.”

According to City Council’s ordinance, construction for the improvements could happen as soon as December of this year with anticipated completion by December of 2022.

City Council will make a final vote on the plans on Monday, February 8th.