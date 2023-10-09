GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The City of Greenville is proposing a change to its Code of Ordinances that would affect new tattoo and piercing shops.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Planning Administrator Mary Douglas Hirsch proposed removing tattoo and body piercing shops from the “personal service” use category and establishing them as their own category.

“We are proposing to allow them in the MXS-2 — that’s our Mixed Use Shopfront, the Village of West Greenville area – and then also the IX — Industrial Flex, category,” Douglas Hirsch said.

The proposed change would require tattoo and piercing shops to be located at least 300 feet from the Swamp Rabbit Trail, a park, neighborhood, detention center, group living facility or shelter.

“To me, it just doesn’t make any sense,” Steve Cochran, the co-owner and manager of Reckless Heart Tattoo, said. “It doesn’t make any sense at all. The regulation’s already there. If anything, I think they should open it up to additional zoning ordinances.”

“They’re coming to conclusions and not picking out the best in us,” Kai Ward, the manager of Purple Haze Body Piercing, said.

If the change is approved, new tattoo and piercing shops could be established in West Greenville. Council Member Lilliam Brock Fleming had concerns.

“We just want to be sure that it’s going to blend in with all our other businesses in the community, that there’s opportunities for jobs for young people and to understand that type of artwork,” Fleming said.

Fleming proposed that city council wait to vote on the amendment until the people living in West Greenville could learn more about how the shops could affect their area.

“We just want to make sure that we’re working together and that the neighborhood has input,” Fleming said.

City council delayed Monday’s vote and will revisit the amendment at an unspecified date.