Greenville City, health officials to express concerns about NYE events at 3 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Mayor Knox White, Police Chief J.H. Thompson, Prisma Health President and CEO Mark O’Halla, and chief clinical officers of Prisma Health-Upstate and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will be holding a joint news conference Tuesday at 3 p.m.

According to the City of Greenville, officials will be expressing their concerns about advertised New Year’s Eve events.

Doctors will address the rise in new COVID-19 cases and the impact of travel and gatherings over the Christmas holiday, according to city officials.

“With our local health care system under severe stress and our nurses and doctors struggling, it is outrageous to encourage any one to participate in a crowded event,” Mayor White said.

City officials said the police chief will talk about plans to enforce the governor’s orders regarding event size and alcohol consumption at New Year’s Eve festivities.

7 News plans to live stream the news conference at 3 p.m.