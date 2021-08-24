Greenville city leaders consider ordinance to restrict open carry at events, protests

GREENVILLE, S.C.(WSPA) – An ordinance that would prevent gun owners in Greenville from carrying firearms at city held events passed during the first reading at Monday night’s council meeting.

This ordinance would not only prevent gun owners from carrying at city held events but also at planned protests or picketing.

The proposed change comes on the heels of the new open carry with training law signed by Governor McMaster which went into effect August 15.

The law allows gun owners to open carry with a permit but it gives local governments the authority to prohibit people from carrying at events that are held on public property.

City leaders said this ordinance would also carry over to sporting events and concerts held at venues such as Flour Field, Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Peace Center.

“Recognizing that many of our festivals draw large crowds of people and are family friendly it was important for us to standardize and make sure we’re following the same guidance. The same best practices as large facilities that host events like this all the time,” Beth Brotherton, community relations and neighborhood relations coordinator for the City of Greenville.

In order for this to pass leaders said the the ordinance requires approval on two more readings.

Council members unanimously voted in favor of the ordinance during the first reading.