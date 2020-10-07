Greenville Co. adds poll workers after surge of in-person absentee voters

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- In-person absentee voting is bringing long lines of people to the polls this week, and the election office in Greenville County is already having to make changes.

James Pierce has been working the polls for over 40 years.

He’s seen a lot in his days of managing voting lines and directing people to where they should cast their ballot.

However this week, he says, “We knew there would be a crowd but we did not anticipate as large a crowd.”

He says has been unlike anything he’s seen in past years.

The first day in-person absentee voting started, the line had a three hour wait.

A problem that Pierce says was a poll worker shortage.

“When you’re understaffed all of a sudden, your breaks are shorter, if at all,” Pierce said. “You have to stay on your feet a little longer, but if you have those extra, the great thing is they can fill in.”

After realizing they didn’t have enough poll workers to make things run efficiently Greenville County election and voter registration director, Conway Belangia made some adjustments.

“We expected to have some line but the 600 voters that showed up on the first day sort of blew us away,” Belangia. “We weren’t quite expecting that. We brought in some more help first of all for our absentee, because they needed some more help.”

Belangia says thier normal routine has also turned a little more chaotic because of COVID-19.

They normally allow multiple lines in different parts of the building, but social distancing has forced them to a limited one line outside.

Pierce asks voters, to stay patient.

“Be nice to poll workers, because we’ll be nice to you,” Pierce said.

Greenville will be adding several satellite voting locations across the county to accommodate the influx of voters.

Through a grant given to the Greenville County election office, poll workers in Greenville will get a one hundred dollar supplement for working election day on November 3r