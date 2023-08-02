GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – American Institute of Architects (AIA) Greenville and Greenville County Animal Care will partner to create dog and cat homes for a good cause.

AIA Greenville announced its new design and build competition in June featuring local architects and designers creating one-of-a-kind dog houses and “cat condos”.

They did so in efforts to raise awareness and funding for Greenville County Animal Care’s Safety Net Foster Program.

The program supports owners facing unimaginable hardships or unexpected emergencies by providing temporary boarding and care for their pets.

Miami-based Nichols Architects brought the idea to Greenville after participating in PAWchitecture through the Miami Center for Architecture & Design in partnership with the Miami Chapter of AIA.

Local architecture firms A M King, Craig Gaulden Davis, Fathom Firm, KEEL Concepts and McMillan Pazdan Smith have assembled teams to participate in the competition.

Pet houses will be displayed at Auro Hotels’ Hyatt Regency at 220 North Main St. in downtown Greenville October 13 – 30, 2023. Proceeds from the auction will be presented to Greenville County Animal Care at a celebration event in November.

To be a sponsor or for more information on PAWchitecture, visit their website or contact PAWchitecture@hughes-agency.com.

For more information regarding adoptions, call Greenville County Animal Care at (864) 467-3950 or visit their website.

To learn more about the pet home competition, click here.