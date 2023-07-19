GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Taxes will be higher in 2024 and 2025 in Greenville County.

County Council voted eight to four to approve the Fiscal Year 2025 budget Tuesday. It came just weeks after the council approved the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

County Council approved a 7-mills tax increase as part of the 2024 and 2025 budgets, raising county taxes for the first time in nearly 30 years.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council members remained split on if raising taxes was the best path forward.

“No one wants to raise taxes,” Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp said. “We haven’t done it in 28 years. But, we got to a point where we had to do something to sustain the financial stability of Greenville County.”

Council Member Rick Bradley requested that the council delay voting on the 2025 budget until March 2025 to give them more time to review data. However, his motion failed four to eight.

Council Member Stan Tzouvelekas then urged the council to vote against adopting the 2025 budget.

“This budget does not include any extra money for our roads in Greenville County,” Tzouvelekas said. “I don’t support this budget, and I ask my fellow councilors not to vote for that.”

The approved budget provides funding for county programs, including libraries, museums, affordable housing, public transportation and conservation efforts. Council Member Steve Shaw said taxpayers should not be required to pay for those programs.

“We have to give people more choices here,” Shaw said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Shaw proposed an ordinance that would allow residents to decide which programs they want to pay for.

“I want to just give the taxpayer a choice,” Shaw said. “If they want to support those things, then fine.”

County Council did not vote on Shaw’s ordinance Tuesday. It will be sent to the finance committee for review. However, county officials said the ordinance violated Article 10 of the state’s constitution.

“It is unconstitutional,” Tripp said. “Article 10 of the constitution says you have to have uniformity when it comes to taxes. This is crass political grandstanding.”

A county official suggested the state’s constitution would need to be amended in order for Shaw’s ordinance to be adopted. Shaw said he would consider taking his proposal to the state legislature.