GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve nearly $13.5 million in funding to help reopen the emergency department at North Greenville Hospital.

The money comes from the county’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The emergency department at North Greenville Hospital closed in November 2020 and converted to a walk-in clinic.

Prisma Health said they look forward to working with Greenville County to see “what is possible under this new funding amount and look forward to partnering with Greenville County to finalize details.”

“Prisma Health is thankful for the support of Greenville County Council and is eager to begin work on bringing back emergency services in north Greenville County,” the health care provider said in a statement.

Prisma said they plan to reopen the emergency department in around 100 days “pending the fulfillment of state and regulatory requirements.”