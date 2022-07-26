Construction continues on a new Greenville County office building adjacent to County Square in downtown Greenville, S.C., July 26, 2022 (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All Greenville County employees will see more money in their paycheck on Friday.

Greenville County Council approved a six percent pay increase for all employees during a special meeting Tuesday evening.

A spokesperson for the county said that council approved an additional 3.5 percent cost of living increase on top of the already approved 2.5 percent increase.

The increase takes effect immediately.

Council previously approved $3,500 in premium pay for EMS, detention center, and sheriff’s office staff for work during the pandemic.