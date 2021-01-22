Greenville Co. changing aspects of virtual learning before next school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Over 22,000 students in Greenville County Schools learned virtually in 2020.

Now the window to register for the online program for next school year is open, but with a slight makeover.

As of Friday morning, over 600 people have already signed up to learn online for the upcoming school year.

Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools says there are some differences parents should understand, before making that decision.

One change, is a shift from mostly pre-recorded videos to fully live virtual classes.

Waller said, “Students will be required to attend virtually, one of the live classes every single day when it’s scheduled, and failure to do so will result in a marked absence.”

Those live classes could also be taught by a teacher who isn’t from the student’s homebase school.

“Now we’re just going to have some dedicated virtual program teachers all of them are very good, and they’re going to be exclusively in the virtual program,” Waller explains. “Therefore, a student at Greenville High might have a virtual program teacher from Woodmont High School or Wade Hampton High School and vice versa.”

This means students will most likely be in classes with other students from all over the county.

Waller said this virtual system is something that will stay even after the pandemic.

He explained, “Virtual learning is a perfect fit for many of our students, depending on their home life, their working situation, their lifestyle, their ability to get the work done in a remote situation. Not every student is cut out for that but a lot of our students are.”

It’s important to know if you and your student do change your mind and decide you want to go back to brick and mortar, you can do so at anytime per request.

However, if it’s in the middle of a semester, the school district is asking that you wait until the 9 week grading period is over to return back to in-person.

The deadline to register for online learning is February 9.

Click here for more information.