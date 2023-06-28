GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County clerk of court will be retiring on June 30.

Paul B. Wickensimer has served as clerk of court for 23 years.

He worked to improve the clerk of court’s office by addressing technology issues over the years. He was also involved in the planning to relocate the Greenville Family Court, according to Greenville County.

Prior to his time as clerk of court, Wickensimer was a Greenville County Council member for 15 years and a former chairman of the council.

On July 1, Wickensimer will be replaced by Brice Garrett, who was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster.