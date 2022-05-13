GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating two inmate deaths in Greenville County.

According to the coroner’s office, Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, died Thursday inside the Greenville County Detention Center.

The coroner’s Office said paramedics were called to the detention center after the two were found unresponsive in the housing unit.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Autopsies were performed Friday and the cause and manner of death remain under investigation, the coroner’s office said.