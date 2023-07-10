GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County correctional officer accused of giving contraband to inmates was arrested Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 23-year-old Joshua Rey was charged with misconduct in office, distributing drugs, criminal conspiracy, and furnishing contraband to inmates.

According to warrants, Rey gave cigarettes and suboxone strips to inmates at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Warrants stated that Rey was paid for the contraband which he distributed between April 25, 2022, and September 22, 2022.

Rey was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.