Screenshot from live stream showing special called meeting of Greenville County Council, June 23, 2023 (WSPA via Greenville County)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council voted Friday to pass a budget, avoiding a possible government shutdown.

Council voted 8-4 to pass the 2023-24 budget.

The budget called for a 7-mill tax increase, the first tax increase in Greenville County in around 30 years.

It would increase annual taxes by $98 for a home valued at $350,000.

Proposed Greenville County tax increase (Courtesy: Greenville County)

Council members said the tax increase was needed to keep up with inflation and growth, and to avoid reducing or cutting services.

Greenville County faced a June 30 deadline to pass a budget or risk furloughs and a government shutdown.

The budget previously failed to pass a third and final reading on Tuesday, leading to Friday’s special session.