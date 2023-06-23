GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council voted Friday to pass a budget, avoiding a possible government shutdown.
Council voted 8-4 to pass the 2023-24 budget.
The budget called for a 7-mill tax increase, the first tax increase in Greenville County in around 30 years.
It would increase annual taxes by $98 for a home valued at $350,000.
Council members said the tax increase was needed to keep up with inflation and growth, and to avoid reducing or cutting services.
Greenville County faced a June 30 deadline to pass a budget or risk furloughs and a government shutdown.
The budget previously failed to pass a third and final reading on Tuesday, leading to Friday’s special session.