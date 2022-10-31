GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Council is meeting Tuesday to vote on whether or not some books in the Greenville County Public Library should be restricted from children.

Recently, schools and public officials have launched campaigns to restrict or ban books that don’t line up with their beliefs. And now, a decision will be made Tuesday whether or not that happens in Greenville County Libraries.

Joe Dill, a Greenville County Council member, proposed to restrict several books he said parents are outraged about. He said they have sexual scenes and graphic content.

“It’s alright to have books of all types in the library, but you got to have them in appropriate places,” Dill said. “These are not books that most parents would have their child read. If they want their child to have a well-rounded view of life, they wouldn’t give them these books that I’ve seen.”

The resolution orders, “That no books or content, including digital copies or online accessible materials, promoting sexuality be allowed in the children’s sections of our public libraries.”

American Civil Liberties Union Public Interest Director Josh Malkin said restricting these books would be a threat to the first amendment.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation driving this resolution,” Malkin said. “Book bans are unconstitutional. They violate the first amendment right to access information. Even restricting access to books because you don’t like the idea is unconstitutional.”

However, Dill said he expects the vote to pass unanimously.

“I can’t believe anybody would see it differently,” Dill said.

Greenville County Council said the meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday and it is open to the public.

If the resolution is passed, the Greenville County Library System will have to create a written report on how the books got into the children’s section.