GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County husband and wife were arrested Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Investigators said they received information in January about alleged sexual abuse.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Harry O’Neal and 73-year-old Andrea O’Neal committed sexual acts on two children between 2005 and 2012.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Harry O’Neal recorded the incidents and forced the sexual acts with other various men.

Deputies said the victims were between the ages of 11 and 19.

Harry O’Neal is charged with Trafficking in Persons, first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, two counts of second degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, two counts of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Buggery, Engaging Child under 18 for Sex, and Producing, promoting, or directing sexual performances by a child under 18.

Andrea O’Neal is charged with third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and two counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Harry O’Neal is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond while Andrea O’Neal was given $40,000 bond.