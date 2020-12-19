Greenville Co. Deputies asking for public’s help in locating missing person

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Flavie Alix Marie Cocard was last seen on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, before telling family that she was leaving for unknown reasons.

Investigators located Cocard’s vehicle abandoned in Greenwood County on Thursday, December 17.

Cocard is a white female and is 5’4″, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of flowers on her chest area and also has multiple scars on her arms.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories