Greenville Co. Deputies asking for public’s help in locating missing person

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, 21-year-old Flavie Alix Marie Cocard was last seen on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, before telling family that she was leaving for unknown reasons.

Investigators located Cocard’s vehicle abandoned in Greenwood County on Thursday, December 17.

Cocard is a white female and is 5’4″, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She has a tattoo of flowers on her chest area and also has multiple scars on her arms.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.