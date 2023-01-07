Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating after a woman was shot on Saturday.

Deputies said that they received a 911 dispatch call around 4 p.m. regarding a shooting. Deputies responded to the scene at Wade Hampton Blvd. and Edwards Mill Rd.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound. A person of interest is being investigated and the incident does appear to be isolated.

Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.