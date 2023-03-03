GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body cam footage Friday in reference to a shooting that injured a 16-year-old during a traffic stop.

Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised.

Click here to watch: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office release body cam footage of shooting injuring teenager during a traffic stop

7NEWS previously reported that two people including a 16-year-old were arrested after a shooting during a traffic stop in Taylors.

On Jan 17, a Greenville County deputy initiated a traffic stop at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Saint Mark Road.

While performing a search on the teenager, deputies located a firearm.

When attempting to secure the gun, a shot was fired injuring the teen.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, then later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice following his release.

The sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was requested due to the gun being discharged in the deputy’s presence.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said it was determined that neither deputies involved in the incident fired their weapons and no policies consistent with the sheriff’s office protocol were violated.

Further information regarding the sheriff’s office protocol is located below:

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting and no further information will be released at this time.