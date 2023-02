PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shooting that happened on Sunday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at 22 Chapman Lane in Piedmont.

Deputies said that they found one person with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

