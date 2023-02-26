GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a call regarding an assault on Saturday night.

Deputies said that they are currently investigating a stabbing incident that happened at 103 Shovler Court around 10:57 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male victim with at least one stab wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.