GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man that was last seen on Friday.

According to deputies, Steven Nathaniel Demario Dodd, 31, was last seen on Friday at 5 Greer Dr. in Taylors around 2 p.m. Steven was seen leaving in a blue “Lyft” vehicle.

Steven is described as 5’9 and 135 pounds. Anyone who sees Steven should call 911 immediately