Greenville Co. deputies find wanted man following search near Augusta Rd. and W. Ridgeway Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies were able to locate a wanted man following a search in the Augusta Road and West Ridgeway Road area.

Deputies received a call at about 7:30 a.m. about the man possibly stealing a camper, according to the sheriff’s office.

After receiving the call, deputies were able to locate the man. Deputies said the man then pointed a gun at his own head before running into the woods.

Deputies were able to locate the man again following a brief search.

