GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a man that left a medical facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said that William Lee Hamrick, 54, left a medical facility at 213 Hart Cut Road. Hamrick was last seen around 2:45 p.m. According to deputies, Hamrick was last seen wearing maroon jogging pants and a white shirt.

Hamrick is described as 5’11” and 175 pounds and suffers from several issues affecting his mental health.

Anyone who sees Hamrick is asked to call 911 immediately.