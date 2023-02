GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are searching for a missing endangered man that was last seen on Wednesday.

Deputies said that Mark Bruce Campbell,64, was last seen on Curtis Road in Greenville around 3 p.m.

Campbell is described as 6’4/210 lbs. Mark is believed to have left the area on foot.

Campbell is in need of immediate medical attention, and deputies are requesting for anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.