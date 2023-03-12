UPDATE: (3/12)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that Ka’Mari Rhashaun Fowler has been located and returned home safely.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing juvenile that was last seen on Sunday.

According to deputies, they are looking for 14-year-old Ka’Mari Rhashaun Fowler who was last seen at the Wood Creek Apartments located at 1216 E. Georgia Rd. Apt. A1 around 12:30 p.m.

Fowler is described as a bi-racial male, 5’3”/180 lbs with brown hair and bluish-gray eyes. He was wearing a red reebok hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black air force Tennis shoes.

Deputies are asking if anyone sees him call 911.

