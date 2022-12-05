GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility.

Deputies said Akeema Zakirah Anna Turner,16, left the facility in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m.

According to deputies, Turner ran away from the facility and is possibly wearing a handcuff on one wrist.

Turner is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, and weighs 160 pounds. Turner was last seen wearing a blue rain jacket, and gray sweatpants. she has multi-colored braids in her hair.

Deputies ask for anyone who sees Akeema to call 911.