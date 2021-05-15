Greenville Co. Deputies searching for missing teen

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen Saturday afternoon.

Deputies are looking for 14-year-old Desting Fulmer, who was last seen on foot on Junction Court around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a plaid skirt, two shirts (one being black with “Nirvana” written in yellow, and also a plaid shirt).

If anyone comes in contact with her or knows her whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 immediately.