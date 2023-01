GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that they are currently searching for a 12-year-old girl who ran away.

Deputies said that Hailey Mechelle Taylor left her house on Cardinal Drive in Taylors.

Hailey was wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, and a black North Face jacket. 5:30 p.m.

Deputies request for anyone who sees Hailey or has information regarding her whereabouts call 911.