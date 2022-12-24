GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager that ran away on Saturday morning.

DaShawn Lee Henderson,14, was last seen this morning at 129 Kent Mont Ln., in Greer around 9:30 a.m.

Henderson was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, and tan Nike tennis shoes.

Henderson has made statements about harming himself in the past and deputies request for anyone who has seen him call 911 immediately.