Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway teenager

Local News

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jezedry Keren Farris Hernandez, 14, was last seen on 7th Street, Woodside, on Jan. 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Deputies describe her as being 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds and having medium brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a gray sweater.

Anyone that has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

