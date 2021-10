GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old runaway last seen on Wednesday, October 13.

Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Xavier Mayes, who was last seen on Crosby Circle in Greenville Wednesday. A release from the sheriff’s office states that Mayes “possibly has a handgun in his possession.”

Mayes is 6’0″, 140-150 pounds.

If anyone sees him, they are asked not to approach him and call 911 immediately.