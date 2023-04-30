GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy was injured following a crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was traveling southbound on Old White Horse and White Horse Road around 1 a.m. and was hit by another vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital.

No information was given regarding the deputy’s conditions.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle did not need medical assistance.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.