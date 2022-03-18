GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy gave a “heartfelt” thank you to an unknown man for cleaning graffiti off of a bridge.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday at 2:15 p.m. an unknown man in the gray truck with a gray camper cover at Muddy Ford Road and Whispering Hollow Road was cleaning graffiti off of the bridge.
The following statement was posted on Facebook the sheriff’s office:
“To the unknown gentleman in the gray truck with a gray camper cover at Muddy Ford Rd. and Whispering Hollow Rd. around 2:15pm on Thursday, March 17th, 2022:
I pass under that bridge one or more times on nearly every shift I work. I have seen the recent graffiti that was sprayed there. It spelled out a common enough phrase about the painter’s opinion of law enforcement. I say common enough because that two-word statement is made many ways at many times to myself and my partners when we are working. We laugh it off and make light of it when we take time to acknowledge it at all. The statement does come across with a stronger meaning when it is written, and even stronger when it is left to stand in the open. A stronger statement still was when I saw you covering up the words as I passed by. I was on my way to a call for service on the other side of Pelham Rd. and only caught a glimpse of you working. I returned shortly thereafter to find your work completed and you had moved on. I want to thank you for what you did. That phrase does not tear me down, but the removal of it by someone else builds me up. I believe each interaction is an opportunity to build up or tear down those around us. Thank you for being a builder.”
Deputy J. Holloway