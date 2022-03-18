GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy gave a “heartfelt” thank you to an unknown man for cleaning graffiti off of a bridge.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday at 2:15 p.m. an unknown man in the gray truck with a gray camper cover at Muddy Ford Road and Whispering Hollow Road was cleaning graffiti off of the bridge.

The following statement was posted on Facebook the sheriff’s office: